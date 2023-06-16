HILLSBOROUGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A plant that can kill people who eat it is growing in Orange County.

Officials say poison hemlock has been found in several areas of the county.

It has been spotted in the following areas: On U.S. Route 70 between Efland and Hillsborough, vicinity of Lloyd Farm, Highway 70A between Churton Road and Highway 86 South, Miller Road, Governor Burke Road and in the vicinity of Squires Road.

It is highly toxic and may be fatal to people if it is eaten. As a Group 2 toxin, it is dangerous but rarely eaten because it neither tastes nor smells palatable.

It was the poison given to prisoners sentenced to death in ancient Greece, and Socrates was its most famous victim.

Officials say if you find it, take a photo and text it to Mart Bumgarner at 804-318-7493 with the location along with your name and contact number. Bumgarner is mapping the locations.

You can kill the plant with herbicides like glyphosate — the main chemical in Roundup week killed — or with a selective broadleaf herbicide like 2,4-D.