CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) — Thousands of UNC-Chapel Hill fans took to Franklin Street Saturday night after the upset win over Duke on Coach Mike Krzyzewski’s last home game as a coach.

The Tar Heels lost the previous meeting in Chapel Hill by 20 points.

But, Saturday night, not only did UNC upset No. 4 Duke, they spoiled the final home game for the Hall of Fame coach Krzyzewski.

As the game ended, Franklin Street was flooded with fans.

At least one bonfire was seen among the large crowds. Some fireworks were also set off in the crush of the crowd.

By 9:40 p.m., crews were out clearing the streets. It’s unclear if there were any arrests.

Very few — if any — fans on Franklin Street were seen wearing protective masks.