Thousands of free N95 masks snapped up in just minutes at Orange County sites

HILLSBOROUGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services gave each county N95 masks to hand out to the community and they’re running out quickly – in just minutes at some locations.

By late Monday morning, the two distribution sites in Orange County had run out on the first day of the giveaway.

Freddie Cable came to the Orange County Public Library in Hillsborough with a mission.

“To check on the N95 masks, I was hoping I could find out,” he said.

Instead, he was greeted by a sign outside that said they had run out of masks.

“A day late and a dollar short, story of my life,” Cable laughed.

Library staff told CBS 17 they ran out of the 2,000 masks in 10 minutes. People lined up at 8:30 in the morning even though the library didn’t open until 10 a.m. Staff handed out the 100 boxes, each filled with 20 masks, to the people waiting in line.

People were disappointed when they showed up a couple of hours later to find they were too late.

Heather Wuthrich is an Orange County Schools bus driver. She was hoping to get her hands on a box to help protect herself at work.

“I’m on the bus with closed windows. We try to keep them cracked as best we can, but we’ve got 35 kids on the bus,” explained Wuthrich.

It was the same story at the second distribution site in Carrboro.

“The sign says ‘sorry, we’re out of masks, so I’m heading back,” said Kwasi Asare.

Staff at the Inter-Faith Council for Social Service told CBS 17 they ran out of masks in about 45 minutes.

Asare decided to look on the bright side as he left empty-handed.

“Hopefully, a lot of people are going to be putting on masks so we can get out of this pandemic,” he said.

So what happens now?

People are looking for some backup plans so they can better protect themselves against COVID-19.

“I’m going to continue to come back and try other locations,” said Brenda Brown.

“My daughter is a nurse, and my granddaughter is in a dentist’s office, so maybe they can sniff one out for me,” said Cable.

Orange County leaders told CBS 17 if they end up getting more masks from the state health department they will hold more distribution events.

The federal government has already shipped out 400 million masks to pharmacies to hand out.

Places like Costco, CVS, Publix, Harris Teeter and Walgreens should be receiving their deliveries this week or next.