Threat made against Carrboro HS leads to dad’s arrest on drug, gun charges

CARRBORO, N.C. (WNCN) – The father of a student at Carrboro High School was arrested Thursday in connection with a threat of violence made toward the school on social media, according to a release from the Orange County Sheriff’s Office and Carrboro police.

Orontes Rogers, 38, is charged with possession of a firearm by a felon; maintaining a vehicle or dwelling for use, storage, or sale of a controlled substance; felony possession of marijuana; and failure to store a firearm to protect a minor.

The threat was made Thursday morning on Snapchat. It included a picture of another student holding a handgun. It also had “language indicating students who attended school on Thursday were all in danger,” the release said.

A second post indicated the student had access to additional weapons.

Carrboro police obtained a warrant for a residence off Smith Level Road. Orange County deputies served it because the property is not in the city limits.

Investigators seized a gun and 17 glass jars containing a total of 380 grams of marijuana. Rogers, who is the father of the student in the photo, was charged after being interviewed by authorities, the release said.

Further investigation revealed the student holding the gun in the photo posted the image to Snapchat several days prior. Another student saved the photo, added the threats, and included the name of the person in the photo, the release said.

Charges are possible for the second student.

“This was a situation where a student exhibited extremely poor judgement by posting a photo of himself holding a weapon on social media. Another student compounded the problem by modifying that photo and generating a threat of school violence. Social media is a powerful tool for connecting people, but it is also a dangerous tool when used inappropriately, which is certainly what happened here today. And the father’s failure to properly secure the weapon led to these events.” Sheriff Charles Blackwood

“A school safety threat obviously represents a danger to the students and staff at the threatened school. Even when the threat turns out to be a hoax, the community experiences increased anxiety, school attendance suffers, and frightened parents flood the roadways attempting to get to their children. I am pleased we were able to resolve this matter quickly.” Carrboro Chief Walter Horton

Rogers was given a $30,000 bond and is due in court Friday at 2 p.m.

