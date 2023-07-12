RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – The long-awaited Chelsea versus Wrexham game is a week out. About 50,000 soccer fans are expected to be on UNC-Chapel Hill’s campus for the game.

The game is scheduled for Wednesday, July 19 at 7:30 p.m.

Match tickets

The FC Series announced they have released more tickets ahead of the match at Kenan Stadium. Find those tickets by clicking here.

Can’t make the game? Open training will be held at WakeMed Soccer Park in Cary on Tuesday, July 18 with limited tickets still available. Click here for those tickets.

Getting into town

The Town of Chapel Hill is advising people not to use Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. to get into town. Drivers should keep in mind that Highway 54/Raleigh Road traffic will be routed onto US-501, then Manning Drive.

View the slides below for traffic patterns scheduled for the the day of the match:

Parking

It’s important that fans planning to go also plan for parking. Parking is expected to sell out. Parking passes will not be available for purchase on-site and must be purchased ahead online.

Parking must be purchased through UNC Athletics. Park and ride tickets cost $5. Shuttles start at 5:30 p.m. with buses departing when full or every 10 to 15 minutes. Tar Heel Express return service will end about 45 minutes after the game.

Parking on campus runs between $40 and $80 depending on the lot. Lots will open at 5:30 p.m. on game day.

Increased traffic is expected for the day of the match – even for those not going to the game. The Town of Chapel Hill is advising people to anticipate extra travel time in the area for the hours leading up to kickoff.

A special event parking rate will be active for Town of Chapel Hill-owned lots starting at 2 p.m. That fee could be up to $20.