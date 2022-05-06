MEBANE, N.C. (WNCN) — Officials said 30 workers were inside a warehouse when a tornado ripped down a entire wall of the structure Friday afternoon near Mebane.

The tornado was on the ground and damage was reported in several areas in northern Orange County Friday afternoon. The tornado was on the ground in an area near Mebane around 5 p.m.

After the tornado, the National Weather Service reported major damage to a building two miles east of Mebane.

The weather service also reported structural damage to homes just after 5:10 p.m. four miles east-southeast of Mebane.

The tornado damaged homes and downed trees along East Frazier Road, according to Orange County officials.

A wall of a warehouse was knocked down in the 7000 block of East Washington Street Extension. Officials said 30 workers were inside the building when the wall was knocked down by high winds, but no one was injured.

Additional damage from severe thunderstorms was reported in Durham and Wake counties.

Half-dollar-sized hail and 60 mph wind gusts were reported near Raleigh-Durham International Airport near Cary just before 4 p.m., according to the National Weather Service.

The wind gust near RDU Airport caused damage to a small tree in a parking lot.

Officials also reported lightning strikes caused damage and fires to three homes Friday afternoon.

One fire was reported just before 4 p.m. following a lightning strike at a home in southern Durham along Park Glen Place that damaged the rear of the home.

Approximately five minutes later lightning hit an apartment building along Advancement Avenue. The lightning strike caused damage but did not trigger a fire, according to officials.

There was also a house fire along Trotters Ridge Drive in northern Wake County off Six Forks Road just north of Durant Road.