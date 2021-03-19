Tornado with winds up to 100 mph confirmed in northern Orange County

CARR, N.C. (WNCN) — National Weather Service officials confirmed a tornado hit parts of Orange County Thursday afternoon.

The tornado that hit northern Orange County came minutes after straight-line wind damage was reported across eastern Alamance County, according to an initial report from the National Weather Service.

The storm then spawned a tornado that caused “widespread” damage just after 6 p.m., the report said.

RELATED: PHOTOS: Damage following storms across central NC

The storm hit the Carr area of northern Orange County, which is northwest of Hillsborough. Several trees were down along Prospect Road in the Cedar Grove area.

The weather service said the path of the tornado was 4.25 miles long and nearly 200 yards wide.

The storm hit wind speeds of up to 100 mph, which ranked it as an EF-1 tornado, the weather service said.

“The tornado was on the ground for six minutes before lifting,” the report said.

Taelor Chrisco was with her mom in their Prospect Road home when the storms rolled through.

“We lost power and it sounded like a lot of stuff was hitting our house,” Chrisco described. “It was so loud and it happened so quickly.”

The family’s barn was demolished and Chrisco said pieces of the roof hit their neighbor’s home. She said the moment was scary but fortunate that no one was injured.