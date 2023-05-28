EFLAND, N.C. (WNCN) — Four people and two dogs are displaced after a fire broke out at their home early Sunday morning, according to the Orange County Fire Department.

At about 8:23 a.m., fire crews said they were called to a home on the 330 block of Tinnin Road in Efland in reference to a fire.

They said multiple agencies responded to the scene.

The homeowner and a firefighter had minor injuries and were treated on the scene by EMS, according to the fire department.

Fire officials said the home was a “total loss” and had damage throughout.

The fire displaced three adults, one teenager and two dogs, they said.

Officials said everyone in the family was asleep when the fire started and they woke up to smoke alarms at 8:20 a.m. before calling 9-1-1.

One cat was unaccounted for, according to the fire department. However, firefighters said they believe it ran off because they did not find it inside.

Investigators said the fire started accidentally on the back porch of the home.

They said the Red Cross has been contacted to assist the family who was displaced.