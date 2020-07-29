Town of Chapel Hill expected to receive update on UNC’s reopening at virtual town council meeting

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) – The Town of Chapel Hill will hold a virtual town council meeting Wednesday night and there could be some important updates that are addressed.
One of the items on the meeting agenda is an update on UNC-Chapel Hill’s “Roadmap to Reopening” plan for the fall.
If you’d like to attend the virtual meeting, following the instructions provided by the Town below:
- Register for the webinar by clicking here.
- After registering, you will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the webinar in listen-only mode. Phone: 301-715-8592, meeting ID: 847 4013 3468
- View Council meetings live at this link and on Chapel Hill Gov-TV.
