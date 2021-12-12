Town of Chapel Hill Transit to keep reduced hours heading into 2022 due to remaining shortages

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) – The Town of Chapel Hill said its transit services will keep its reduced routes going into next year as the town is still dealing with bus driver shortages.

Chapel Hill Transit reduced some of its routes back in September because of a bus driver shortage and Transit director Brian Litchfield said they still have more than 30 vacancies needing to be filled causing them to still need to reduce the number of routes being run.

“Fortunately, we’ve not been able to add any services back at this point in time and we anticipate that through at least the first part of the new year, if not a little longer than that,” Litchfield said.

Transit and town leaders are working on a proposal that would give drivers a pay raise and recruitment bonuses to bring in the new candidates. Additionally, they also want to propose retention bonuses to convince current drivers to stay.

“We recognize that they also have options, so we want to let them know that we appreciate them,” Litchfield said.

The Town hasn’t settled on a potential amount for the proposed bonuses or pay raise, but town leaders already raised the starting pay to $16 per hour over the summer.