Town of Chapel Hill updates Thanksgiving public services, explains impact on residents

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) – The Town of Chapel Hill sent out its annual Thanksgiving calendar reminder about how local services, like trash collection and transit, will be affected by the holiday this year.

With Thursday Nov. 25 and Friday Nov. 26 being town holidays, residential trash collection, curbside recycling, the Orange County Landfill and Waste & Recycling Centers, commercial trash, Chapel Hill transit, housing, the Chapel Hill Public Library and Parks and Recreation are all often questioned by residents about if regular services are affected.

Chapel Hill said in a news release that residential trash collection will not be affected and will be picked up as usual. Residents will only have to keep their yard waste the week of Thanksgiving.

Additionally, curbside recycling will not be picked up Nov. 25, but instead will be picked up Nov. 27.

Furthermore, the Orange County Landfill and Waste & Recycling Centers will be closed Nov. 25 for Thanksgiving.

Chapel Hill also said commercial trash will not be collected on either Nov. 25 or 26, and will instead be collected before Thanksgiving Day.

The Chapel Hill transit system will also be inoperable on Thanksgiving, but will resume with a Sunday schedule, but no U-route service.

Additionally, only emergency maintenance services will be available on Nov. 25 and 26 as the office and maintenance division will be closed, the release said.

The Chapel Hill Public Library will also be closed both days, as well as Nov. 24.

Finally, all outdoor areas for the parks and recreation will be open, but administrative offices will be closed Nov. 25 and 26.