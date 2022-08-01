Do you make enough money to be living in some of the U.S.’s biggest cities? (Getty)

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) — Leaders in the Towns of Carrboro and Chapel Hill have raised employee pay to reach a living wage.

That pay increase will affect 337 workers in Chapel Hill. Combined, the increased wages will result in a $500,000 raise. For Carrboro, the change will increase wages for 226 workers for a combined raise of $50,0000.

The living wages are a result of the towns’ certification through the nonprofit Orange County Living Wage. When a business or organization certifies as a living wage employer, OCLW calculates the total amount they raised wages to meet the living wage threshold. OCLW requires a wage of $15.85 an hour or $14.35 for employers who pay at least half of their employees’ health insurance costs.

“As economic inequality worsens, we need an even stronger commitment to broadly shared economic prosperity,” said Carrboro Mayor Damon Seils.

The towns are not alone in offering a living a wage. The Town of Hillsborough, Orange County Government, along with Chapel Hill-Carrboro City Schools are also certified as living wage employers. There are more than 200 other employers certified through OCLW.

“Providing a living wage is one way that we, as an employer, can help support the well-being of our employees and their families. It also demonstrates that we value and appreciate the jobs that our dedicated workers do for our community,” said Chapel Hill Mayor Pam Hemminger.

To see Orange County Living Wage’s full directory of certified living wage employers, click here.