Tractor-trailer slams into bridge on I-85 in Hillsborough, officials say

HILLSBOROUGH, N.C. (WNCN) — One lane of Interstate 85 in Hillsborough will be closed for hours after a tractor-trailer crashed into a bridge Monday morning, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office.

An 18-wheeler slammed into the bridge at the Orange Grove Road overpass on I-85 Northbound and caused damage in the area, the sheriff’s office said.

The crash occurred when the truck crashed into the bridge and then crossed the road and rolled over on the south side of the median, officials said.

A picture of the crash scene (Photo: Orange County Sheriff’s Office Sgt. D Ashley)

The inside southbound lane heading toward Efland will be closed for several hours and drivers should expect delays in the area, according to authorities.

The driver of the big-rig was checked by EMS and appeared to be OK, the sheriff’s office said.

The North Carolina State Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.

The North Carolina Department of Transportation will be out at the scene later on Monday morning to assess the damage to the bridge. Drivers can expect a delay in the northbound lane when that inspection happens.