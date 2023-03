CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) — West Franklin Street in Chapel Hill is currently closed due to a gas leak, according to the Chapel Hill Fire Department.

The fire department tweeted at 4:22 p.m. that West Franklin St. from Mallette Street to Church Street is closed for a gas leak.

They ask drivers to avoid the area and detour along Rosemary Street and Cameron Avenue.

The fire department said at 4:30 p.m., Dominion Energy arrived on scene. Crews beginning the shutoff and repair.

