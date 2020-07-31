Traffic shift on US-70 in Hillsborough could cause delays this weekend

HILLSBOROUGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A traffic shift is happening this weekend in Hillsborough so a new bridge can go up over the Eno River.

The North Carolina Department of Transportation says traffic will move to a temporary bridge Saturday at 7 a.m. The shift is happening on the east side of Hillsborough. It is expected to be complete by the end of day. It will be postponed to another weekend if the weather interferes.

Crews will demolish the 79-year-old bridge currently over the Eno River.

Also on Saturday, the U.S. 70 entrance to Riverside Drive, closest to the river, will close. Drivers will instead use the second entrance to Riverside Drive and Mountain View Court.

