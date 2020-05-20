Tree falls on UNC-Chapel Hill campus, hitting Alumni Hall

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) – A large tree on the UNC-Chapel Hill campus fell Wednesday morning – hitting Alumni Hall.
The tree fell, roots exposed, after two days of off-and-on rain across central North Carolina.
Alumni Hall is located next to Morehead Planetarium on Cameron Avenue by McCorkle Place.
It is unclear if the building sustained any damage.
