CARRBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — Strong winds from Hurricane Ian brought down trees across the Triangle on Friday.

A tree fell through the roof of a home on King St. in Carrboro late in the afternoon. Burnette Smith said her sister was in the home lying in bed while it happened.

“She said it scared her to death and she was under the tree,” Smith said.

Smith said her sister lived there for 54 years. She said her sister called 911 and was taken to the hospital. No one else was home at the time.

“She was just devastated, I’m sure she’s just gonna be off the wall when she gets back here, when she sees it,” Smith said.

About two miles away, a tree large enough to take up nearly three lanes of traffic fell on a car along S. Columbia St. in Chapel Hill. A police officer on the scene said the person inside the car was not hurt. The tree pulled down power lines with it.

(Gilat Melamed/CBS 17)

A tree fell into a house in Carrboro. (Gilat Melamed/CBS 17)

Jeff Brooks, a spokesperson with Duke Energy, said it will be a multi-day restoration effort. As of around 9 p.m. Friday evening, he said 30,000 to 40,000 customers across Durham and Orange Counties lost power, and more than 100,000 customers in Wake County had experienced an outage.

Brooks said crews won’t be able to work overnight unless it’s an emergency.

“As it gets dark, when you’re dealing with downed trees and downed limbs, it gets a lot harder to cut them off to get that work done, and when you’re dealing with the extra wind it can create hazards for putting the buckets in the air if those gusts are getting above 35 mph,” he said.

Brooks is reminding people to assume that any down power line is live and to stay away from it.