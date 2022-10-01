CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) — Storms from Hurricane Ian reached the Triangle Friday and left crews dealing with the aftermath on Saturday.

Families in Chapel Hill said a large portion of the work dealt with cleaning up the trees and debris that scattered across the area.

Chapel Hill Fire helped deter traffic Saturday afternoon for several hours after a large tree fell across Highway 54. The fire department said that the tree not only blocked the road, but also brought down power lines that created power outages in the area.

Jonathan Powell, Chapel Hill Fire Captain with Engine 35, said the highway is a main road to UNC Hospitals and created issues for people trying to get access.

“We’ve had a lot of calls with wires down the last couple of days because of the storm,” he said.

City crews weren’t the only ones staying busy during the weekend following storms.

“With hurricanes, you just don’t know what’s going to happen,” said Doug Nicholas, owner and operator of Woodscapers Tree Service.

Nicholas said his tree removal service is based out of Pittsboro, but his crew does work across multiple counties. Before Hurricane Ian approached, Nicholas said he made sure to prepare for the possibility of an uptick in calls to his business by stocking up on gasoline, oil and chains.

“We like to get to those trees before they fall down on a house, that’s a lot of what we do is dealing with things preemptively, but in this case, it’s cleanup,” he said.

When it comes to the type of calls Nicholas has received, he said it’s ranged from blocked driveways and roadways to fallen trees on top of homes.

“A tree falling on a house, that’s not something to take lightly, and they fall on cars and take power lines down, we know so many of us are without power… Yeah, these storms are dangerous,” he said.

Nicholas, who has had his business operating since 2014, said that he’s been there to help with the cleanup from hurricanes in the past. He said Hurricane Matthew created one of the biggest messes for the Triangle and for crews to pick up after.

“That’s what I like being able to do is help people, especially in this type of situation,” said Nicholas. “Whether they’re power crews, or tree crews or whatever, that’s what we’re trying to do is get people back to normal.”