RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – The Triangle is only days away from Wednesday’s highly anticipated matchup between Chelsea and Wrexham in Chapel Hill.

Ahead of the matchup, Chelsea arrived at Raleigh-Durham International Airport on Monday evening, while Wrexham practiced for the first time on North Carolina soil earlier that morning.

Several fans gathered at RDU’s Observation Park Monday for a chance to see Chelsea arrive from London-Stansted Airport, cameras ready when the club’s chartered Airbus A340 touched down in the U.S.

Inside Terminal 2, other fans were eager for a chance to see their favorite players in person. While they didn’t get the opportunity to see them leaving the airport, there was still plenty of excitement.

“I’m a Chelsea fan, I’ve always been a Chelsea fan since I was a little kid. I couldn’t wait to see Thiago Silva. He was my favorite player growing up, one of my favorite defenders of all time. I grew up watching him at AC Milan,” said Ahsem Ali.

The matchup is expected to be in front of a sellout crowd at Kenan Memorial Stadium. For many local fans, it’s a chance to see their favorite European soccer clubs on the pitch in person for the very first time.

“It’s a different experience from when you’re watching it on TV, completely different from when you’re actually watching it live,” Ali said.

There’s also sure to be plenty of support for Chelsea’s opponent, Wrexham.

The Welsh side has exploded in popularity in recent years alongside co-owner and Hollywood star Ryan Reynolds. The Welsh side arrived from London-Heathrow over the weekend, with the club’s social media posting pictures of the team training at UNC’s facilities Monday.

The CEO of the FC Series, who is organizing Wednesday’s matchup, is excited about the support he’s seen from local fans.

“Obviously when you put a game like that out, you would hope it does well, but the way it sold out in three or four days. The excitement from the crowd and the whole market, not only from Chelsea, being the great club they are, but the moment that Wrexham lives,” Ricardo Villar said.

Signs promoting the match can be seen along Franklin Street and throughout Chapel Hill. Villar hopes this event can help the sport continue growing locally, “That’s why we do it, to bring games like that, unique matchups. I think Chelsea-Wrexham, doesn’t get better than that, everyone’s excited.”

Before Wednesday’s matchup, fans can also get a chance to see both teams on the pitch for practice at WakeMed Soccer Park in Cary on Tuesday night.