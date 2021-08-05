Troopers ask for public’s help after pedestrian killed in July hit-and-run in Orange County

HILLSBOROUGH, N.C. (WNCN) – State troopers on Thursday asked for the public’s help with an investigation into a July hit-and-run in Orange County that killed a 28-year-old pedestrian.

Troopers responded to the crash along Wilkerson Road around 6:35 a.m. on July 8. John Lewis Aldridge, 28, of Hillsborough, was hit by a vehicle traveling south.

Aldridge died from injuries sustained, the North Carolina State Highway Patrol said in a news release.

On Thursday, troopers said they didn’t have any information on a suspect or a suspect vehicle. They’re asking for anyone with information on the incident to call 336-334-5500.