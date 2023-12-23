CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) — Two adults and one juvenile have been arrested in connection with a shooting that happened in Chapel Hill nearly two weeks ago, police say.

The shooting took place shortly after 9 p.m. on Dec. 11 in the 100 block of Formosa Lane. Ronald Sylvester Moore, a 29-year-old Raleigh man, was injured in the incident.

According to the Chapel Hill Police Department, their investigation led to the arrests of 23-year-old Dominic James Low of Raleigh and 20-year-old Dashawn Tyree Hammond of Durham, as well as a juvenile.

Low, who police say is being held pending extradition from Illinois, faces the following charges:

Attempted first-degree murder

Assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury

Robbery with a dangerous weapon

Malicious assault in secret

Discharge weapon into occupied property

Larceny from the person

Discharge firearm in city limits

No information was given about the juvenile or the charges they face, as police say state law prohibits the public release of information about them due to their age.

The Chapel Hill Police Department said the investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information that may help the investigation is asked to call the police department at (919) 968-2760 or submit a tip anonymously through Chapel Hill-Carrboro-UNC CrimeStoppers at (919) 942-7515. Tips can also be submitted online through chapelhillcrimestoppers.com.