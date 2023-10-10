CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) — Two students from Chapel Hill have earned perfect scores on their Advanced Placement exams, Chapel Hill-Carrboro City Schools said Tuesday.

They’re both from East Chapel Hill High School (ECHHS) and took the tests in May, according to the school district.

Ryan Zhang, now a freshman at UNC-Greensboro, is one of only 24 students worldwide to earn a perfect score on the AP Chinese Language and Culture exam.

Caroline Eckblad, now a junior at ECHHS, is one of 337 in the world to earn a perfect score on the AP Art and Design 2D exam.

Ryan Zhang (Credit: Ryan Zhang / Provided by Chapel Hill-Carrboro City Schools) Caroline Eckblad (Credit: Stuart Phillips, Chapel Hill-Carrboro City Schools)

“They were among an elite group of students in the world to earn every point possible on an AP exam, receiving the maximum score on each portion of the exam,” AP wrote in an official message to ECHHS Principal Jesse Casey.

“I credit my perfect score on the AP exams to the exceptional guidance and resources provided by my teachers from Virtual Virginia and ECHHS, which enabled me to excel academically,” Zhang said. “Their unwavering support was instrumental in this accomplishment.”

Ryan Zhang with his family at graduation (Credit: Ryan Zhang / Provided by Chapel Hill-Carrboro City Schools)

The district said they do not offer AP Chinese courses, however, Zhang said online learning facilitator Jackson Beck was helpful in guiding him through the rigorous experience.

Eckblad said she enrolled in the AP Art and Design 2D course as a sophomore after moving to the area from Singapore in 2022.

Caroline Eckblad’s artwork (Credit: Erin Stesch, Chapel Hill-Carrboro City Schools)

Caroline Eckblad’s artwork (Credit: Erin Stesch, Chapel Hill-Carrboro City Schools)

Caroline Eckblad’s artwork (Credit: Erin Stesch, Chapel Hill-Carrboro City Schools)

Caroline Eckblad’s artwork (Credit: Erin Stesch, Chapel Hill-Carrboro City Schools)

Caroline Eckblad’s artwork (Credit: Erin Stesch, Chapel Hill-Carrboro City Schools)

Caroline Eckblad’s artwork (Credit: Erin Stesch, Chapel Hill-Carrboro City Schools)

Caroline Eckblad’s artwork (Credit: Erin Stesch, Chapel Hill-Carrboro City Schools)

Photo of teacher Erin Stesch, right, and Caroline Eckblad, left (Credit: Erin Stesch, Chapel Hill-Carrboro City Schools)

She said she built her portfolio around the concentration question of how her identity has been shaped by the move from Singapore.

She worked in acrylics and added a different medium on top of each piece, experimenting with charcoal, pencil and oils, she explained.

“I am so proud of Caroline and how well she did on the exam! She is a wonderful, creative artist who worked very hard to do her best. I couldn’t ask for more in a student,” said her teacher, Erin Stesch.

Congratulations, Ryan and Caroline!