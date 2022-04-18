CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) – Drivers in Orange County will need to account for extra travel time this week as road closures are planned.

The Town of Chapel Hill said Norfolk Southern planned to perform maintenance on two North Carolina Department of Transportation maintained roads this week.

The first closure is scheduled for April 19 and 20 in Carrboro. Crews are scheduled to work on the railroad crossing at Main Street. The detour directs travelers to NC-54.

After the work in Carrboro, crews will work on the railway at the Eubanks crossing near Orange County Animal Services. From April 21 to April 22, a detour will take drivers to Homestead Road.

“We recognize that these closures and detours are significant. This is a Norfolk Southern operation, and we’ve asked the contractor to let us know if it gets off track,” said the Town of Chapel Hill.