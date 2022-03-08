CARY, N.C. (WNCN) – International students from Ukraine are studying right here in the Triangle.

Many had no idea that when they left home in August, that their return date would be indefinite as Russia continues attacking their country.

“It changed my life a lot. I can’t concentrate on my grades anymore,” said Anna Tyshkovets, a UNC-Chapel Hill international student. “I’m trying to do that but when you have so much going on in your mind and then worried about them, it’s hard to concentrate.”

Tyshkovets splits her time between studies and calling loved ones, worried that the Russian invasion could reach her hometown in western Ukraine.

“I’m trying to call them or text them every day, my mom, my granny, my boyfriend and I’m just texting them to know if they are still alive or not,” Tyshkovets said.

She said she is most worried about her father who is fighting back against Russia, serving with the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

“He’s defending my family and my country — I’m so proud of him,” Tyshkovets said.

Also studying at a local high school is Ukrainian exchange student Pavlo Panchuk.

“I feel guilty that I’m here now and in a really safe position and I have a good time with my friends,” Panchuk said.

Panchuk’s visa expires in May, but the United States is allowing students like him to stay longer under a temporary protected status.

While Panchuk said he wants to go back to protect his loved ones, his family in Ukraine wants him to stay in the U.S. a little longer.

“They’d prefer me to stay here,” Panchuk said.

That’s because when he would return, Panchuk said he would be of fighting age.

“Soon I will be 18 which means that I would have to go to the war and I can’t leave the country,” Panchuk said. “So now they really are happy that I am staying here and that I’m safe.”