UNC athletics, campus health use football home opener to give out COVID-19 vaccines

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) – The UNC-Chapel Hill Athletic Department and campus health services set up a booth to vaccinate people as they arrived for the Tar Heels home opener football game Saturday.

They gave out 35 vaccines in the three hours leading up to the kick-off.

UNC sophomore Kennedie Gaither said she wasn’t planning on getting her second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine Saturday night.

But with doses available right outside UNC football’s home opener, it was easier than going back home.

“I live two hours away so it was very convenient that it was here,” Gaither said. “The process was actually very fast and easy.”

Ishan Khosla with UNC-Chapel Hill Campus EMS said the student-led organization also pitched in to help distribute the vaccines.

The UNC-Chapel Hill COVID-19 Dashboard shows a 92 percent vaccination rate among students.

“We’ve been great on campus with students getting such a high vaccination rate but doing something like this with the entire Carolina community. It’s the first home game, it’s this huge event, it allows us to get beyond just our campus,” Khosla said.

People who decided to get vaccinated also received two free tickets to an upcoming Carolina home game.

“I definitely think that they should do more events like this because all the people here it gives you a great opportunity come and get vaccinated and then you get to go enjoy a football game,” Gaither said.

Organizers say they’re open to doing vaccination stations again at other major events on campus.