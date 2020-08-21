UNC begins COVID-19 testing for students living in select dorms

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) – As the number of COVID-19 cases at UNC continues to rise, the University has begun mass testing for students in some on-campus dorms.

On Friday afternoon, a seventh cluster was confirmed at Carmichael Hall.

Clusters of COVID-19 have been confirmed at four on-campus dorms, an off-campus dorm, and two fraternity houses since classes began.

According to the school’s dashboard, 102 cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed at Granville Towers, 17 at Hinton James, 16 at Ehringhaus, and five at Morrison Hall.

UNC officials are asking all students who live at Granville Towers, Hinton James, and Ehringhaus to get tested for COVID-19 through Campus Health Services.

The University said students can make an appointment by calling 919-966-2281 or can go through the Campus Health website.

UNC officials said they will be providing testing through Sunday. Some students said they plan to get tested through Campus Health.

“I’m going to just so I can make sure I’m not spreading it to my family when I go home,” said Kate Starr, a UNC freshman who lives at Ehringhaus Hall.

Others said the University started testing too late.

“They just started that today and everyone has already moved out,” said Camryn Hendrix, a UNC freshman moving out of Ehringhaus. “I don’t know if they should’ve tested from the beginning, but I definitely think they should’ve made it more available to the students.”

The University said even if students have already moved out, they are still asking them to get tested when they get home.

With the rapid increase in cases, rooms at the isolation and quarantine dorms appear to be filling up fast. Students said they have been sent to hotels because there is no space left in the dorms.

UNC freshman Adam Doyle said he was recently exposed to the virus on campus. He is currently in quarantine at the Marriott Hotel.

“I had a feeling we wouldn’t be there for long. Kind of the realist in me thought that, but I didn’t think it would be only one week,” Doyle said.

Doyle said he is disappointed after seeing the rise in cases at UNC, but he thinks the University is doing the right thing by sending everyone home.

“I think the university did make the right call with sending everyone home, even after only a week,” Doyle said. “It would’ve only gotten worse and it would have put more people at risk.”

Classes have been canceled at UNC for Monday and Tuesday to give students a chance to “catch their breath” and adjust to the transition.

Whether students are at home or on campus, the University is asking students to self-quarantine for 14 days.

More headlines from CBS17.com: