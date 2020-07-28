UNC cancels football season tickets for 2020, working to have reduced capacity at Kenan Stadium

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) — UNC is cancelling season tickets for the 2020 football season, but the athletic department is still working on plans to have fans in the stands.

In an effort to reduce contact between stadium staff and fans, paper tickets are being eliminated in favor of digital tickets that fans can carry on their phones.

“I think it’s smart the way that they’re doing it,” said John Pergandy. “I hope they make it wide open for the students so that everybody can attend the games rather than it being a lotter as it has been in the past.”

According to UNC Athletic Director Bubba Cunningham, the university is working on multiple plans to reduce the capacity at Kenan Stadium, and seats will be arranged to accommodate social distancing.

“That’s not a bad idea, but everyone who comes should wear a mask,” said Chris Lipscomb. “We have to protect ourselves as well as protecting others.”

“It’s a tough trade off between athlete safety, fan safety, and that sort of thing,” said Pergandy. “I think it’s hard to not have some kind of revenue coming in from the football program.”

While the ACC has already delayed the start of sports until September 1, many fans are concerned they could cancel fall sports all together due to concerns associated with COVID-19.

“I don’t think it’s going to be over with by the time basketball starts in November,” said Pergandy. “December tournaments are probably going to see the same thing.”

“Basketball is enclosed so that’s an even more major risk,” said Lipscomb. “Personally, forgive me sports fans, but we need to postpone things like that to keep more people from getting sick.”