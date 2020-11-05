UNC-CH encourages students to get tested for COVID-19 before leaving for winter break

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) — UNC-Chapel Hill plans to provide COVID-19 testing for students before they leave the area for winter break.

The University is encouraging both on and off-campus students to get tested to help reduce the risk of exposure for students and those not on campus.

Testing will begin during the week of Nov. 16 at the Carolina Union by Campus Health. The University said test results are expected in approximately two days.

The University said students should also plan to reduce their exposure risk for the 14 days before leaving for winter break.

Students can also get a flu vaccine before leaving campus, either at Campus Health, Student Stores Pharmacy, or Campus Health Pharmacy.

“Taking a COVID-19 test is an important step in protecting your family and friends who you may be reunited with over the Thanksgiving holiday,” said Campus Health Director Ken Pittman. “As you prepare to leave your residence halls, apartments and homes in town at the end of the semester, please make a plan to reduce your risk of being exposed to COVID-19 during the 14 days before you travel, monitor for symptoms and get tested before you leave. These steps are critical to helping prevent illness in the people you love.”

The University said students who are asymptomatic and not considered a close contact to a positive individual should get tested. If you are are symptomatic and/or close contact, contact Campus Health to be tested separately.

The COVID-19 testing will be saliva-based instead of a nasal swab.

