UNC-CH identifies new COVID-19 cluster at on-campus residence hall

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) – UNC-CH identified a COVID-19 cluster on Wednesday at an on-campus residence hall.

The cluster is located at Carmichael Residence Hall on the campus of the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.

Those who are positive with the virus have been identified and are isolating and receiving medical monitoring.

UNC said those in the cluster stayed at Carmichael over winter break and were identified through evaluation testing.

People identified as close contacts to this cluster have been identified, have been tested and moved to isolation.

A cluster is defined by the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services as five or more cases that are deemed to be in close physical proximity in location

The university announced last week that classes would start online on Jan. 19 but that in-person classes would be delayed until Feb. 8 due to the recent high number of COVID-19 cases.

Even though UNC is delaying undergrad in-person classes until February, university officials said 1,422 students still plan to move back to campus this week.