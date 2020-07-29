UNC-CH removing names tied to white supremacy from 4 campus buildings

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) – The UNC-Chapel Hill Board of Trustees voted Wednesday to remove the names of individuals tied to white supremacy from four campus buildings.

The vote affects Aycock Residence Hall, the Josephus Daniels Building, Carr Building, and Ruffin Residence Hall.

Those buildings are named for Charles B. Aycock, Josephus Daniels, Julian S. Carr and Thomas Ruffin Sr.

The Board of Trustees approved interim names for three of the buildings.

However, Ruffin Residence Hall will continue to bear the name of Thomas Ruffin Jr.

UNC-CH said the move comes after research done by the school’s History, Race and a Way Forward Commission.

The four buildings at issue are named after men who “used their positions to impose and maintain violent systems of racial subjugation,” said history professor Jim Leloudis, who co-chairs the commission.

This story will be updated.