CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) – After reporting four COVID-19 clusters among students in just three days, UNC-Chapel Hill added 135 new coronavirus cases among students and staff.
A total of 954 tests were completed over the last week with 13.6 percent returning positive, according to the school’s COVID-19 dashboard.
That is the highest positive percentage rate among the previous three weeks:
- Aug. 3-9: 2.8 percent
- July 27-Aug. 2: 8.6 percent
- July 20-July 26: 11.1 percent
Of the 135 positives, 130 were students.
Since February, the University has completed 2,620 tests with 279 total positives (10.6 percent).
UNC-CH announced two COVID-19 clusters on Friday with a third being announced Saturday. Then Sunday, the school said a fourth cluster had been detected.
On Monday, Barbara Rimer, dean of UNC-Chapel Hill’s Gillings School of Global Public Health, called for UNC-CH to move to online-only classes.
“We have tried to make this work, but it is not working,” Rimer wrote.
Classes started on Aug. 10.
More headlines from CBS17.com:
- Study: Healthcare workers more likely to get COVID-19 despite PPE
- UNC-CH reports 135 new COVID-19 cases among students, staff
- Man shot, killed at large NC party after multiple suspects start firing
- Man travels to Florida to take woman hostage, deputies say
- 4 children, 1 woman killed in Texas head-on collision