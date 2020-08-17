UNC-CH reports 135 new COVID-19 cases among students, staff

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) – After reporting four COVID-19 clusters among students in just three days, UNC-Chapel Hill added 135 new coronavirus cases among students and staff.

A total of 954 tests were completed over the last week with 13.6 percent returning positive, according to the school’s COVID-19 dashboard.

That is the highest positive percentage rate among the previous three weeks:

Aug. 3-9 : 2.8 percent

: 2.8 percent July 27-Aug . 2: 8.6 percent

. 2: 8.6 percent July 20-July 26: 11.1 percent

Of the 135 positives, 130 were students.

Since February, the University has completed 2,620 tests with 279 total positives (10.6 percent).

UNC-CH announced two COVID-19 clusters on Friday with a third being announced Saturday. Then Sunday, the school said a fourth cluster had been detected.

On Monday, Barbara Rimer, dean of UNC-Chapel Hill’s Gillings School of Global Public Health, called for UNC-CH to move to online-only classes.

“We have tried to make this work, but it is not working,” Rimer wrote.

Classes started on Aug. 10.