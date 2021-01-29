UNC-CH students reminded that violation of COVID-19 rules may be punishable by fine, jail time

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) — As University of North Carolina-Chapel Hill students return to campus, the Town of Chapel Hill is reminding students that violations of state or local COVID-19 declarations are punishable by fine or a jail sentence.

“Each year, the Town engages with students to set the tone for expectations in the coming school year. This has never been more important than it has been this year because of the pandemic,” a release from the town said. “Community safety is a shared responsibility.”

Town officials said they are continuing to work with UNC’s Office of Off-Campus Student Life and Community Partnerships and UNC-PD, providing educational outreach to students and reporting to our University partners about calls involving loud noise complaints, reports of large parties, COVID-19 gathering violations, and code enforcement warnings.

As a reminder, the town says violations of state or local declarations of emergency are Class 2 misdemeanors and are punishable by fine or a jail sentence. Violations carry up to a $1,000 fine and up to 60 days in jail for repeat violators.

Minor violations that would benefit from a follow up, like single face covering violations and small gatherings of people not following physical distancing, can be reported through non-emergency channels.

Serious violations like large crowd gatherings (more than 25 people outdoors and crowds clearly violating physical distancing guidance) should be directed to 911 for an immediate response.

Recently, students at UNC-Chapel Hill voiced their concerns about the school’s COVID-19 testing sites. During the spring semester, UNC students are required to receive COVID-19 testing at least once a week.

“There was only one testing site open out of the three that they had said,” said UNC student Hunter Edkins. “The line was like a quarter-mile long.”

“I feel like it’s more of a risk going to campus to get tested than the testing is worth to me,” said UNC student Celeste Hinson.

More concerning to many students and staff are the images they’re seeing on social media of large parties, but only one has been reported to Chapel Hill police.

“There’s a ton of people in town, and they’re excited to be back in town after however long,” said Hinson. “I don’t think they’re going to abide by the ordinances.”

“People are being put at risk just to have a little fun, and it’s worrying to me,” said Edkins.

UNC has since opened three free COVID-19 testing sites on campus.