UNC-CH to pay $1.5M in settlement over ‘deficiencies’ in crime reporting

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) – The University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill will pay $1.5 million as part of a settlement with the U.S. Department of Education over “several deficiencies” in the school’s crime and safety reporting.

Chancellor Kevin M. Guskiewicz announced the settlement on Tuesday saying a six-year review found the issues that occurred between 2009-2017.

The findings of that review were first announced by Guskiewicz in November.

“Our agreement with the Department of Education acknowledges several recent improvements and provides a clear path forward for continuing a comprehensive approach to campus safety. The agreement includes a $1.5 million fine and requires several enhancements and participation in a monitoring program over the next three years to further improve policies and practices related to the Clery Act and to ensure continued compliance,” Guskiewicz said.

The University said it has made several changes following the review:

UNC-CH hired UNC Police Chief David Perry and also George Battle, who became the first vice chancellor for Integrity and Risk Management. Battle oversees critical safety and compliance functions.

Margolis Healy, a nationally recognized campus safety consulting firm, has been brought in to assess campus safety processes and to make recommendations on how the University can more fully comply with federal crime reporting and fire safety rules.

The University established a Campus Safety Commission to take a broad look at all aspects of community safety. Earlier this summer, the Commission issued its first report that included a series of recommendations to enhance our campus community.

“Protecting the safety of our students, faculty, staff and visitors remains a critical priority for our University,” the chancellor said.