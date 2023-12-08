LANSING, Mich. (WNCN) — The Board of Trustees at Michigan State University announced on Friday morning that UNC Chancellor Kevin Guskiewicz will become the 22nd president of Michigan State.

In mid-November, CBS 17 reported Guskiewicz was one of two final candidates to be considered for the position.

Guskiewicz has served as the chancellor at UNC since Feb. 6, 2019, when he took over on an interim basis for Carol Folt who departed to become the president at the University of Southern California.

Guskiewicz served during the COVID-19 pandemic and oversaw the reopening of campus and most recently, when Dr. Zijie Yan was shot and killed during the first two weeks of the 2023 fall semester.

“As the next president of MSU, I pledge to build a historic legacy of scholarship and research,” said Guskiewicz. “I commit to working alongside of all of you to provide the very best education and workplace for Spartans.”

Guskiewicz will replace interim president Theresa Woodruff. He will become president on March 4, 2024.

