CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) – University of North Carolina Chancellor Kevin Guskiewicz could be taking another job.

The State News, which is the newspaper at Michigan State University, is reporting that Guskiewicz is one of the two final candidates for university president. The publication also reported the other candidate, University of Texas at San Antonio President Taylor Eighmy, withdrew his name from consideration.

CBS 17 reached out to Michigan State and UNC-Chapel Hill for confirmation and details.

A spokesperson for UNC media relations simply said they “have no information to share at this time.”

The State News article does not say Guskiewicz has accepted the job. Neither he nor the other candidate responded to calls or emails for The State News story.

This is a developing story, and we will continue to dig to get answers.