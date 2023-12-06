CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) — UNC-Chapel Hill Chancellor Kevin Guskiewicz’s next academic year is not looking like it will be spent with the Tar Heels.

CBS 17 previously reported in mid-November that Guskiewicz was one of the two final candidates for the Michigan State University presidency, as reported by the school’s newspaper, The State News.

On Wednesday, the Chronicle of Higher Education’s David Jesse said Guskiewicz will be named later this week as the next MSU President. That announcement, Jesse said, is expected to come at an 8 a.m. meeting on Friday.

Guskiewicz has served as the chancellor at UNC since Feb. 6, 2019, when he took over on an interim basis for Carol Folt who departed to become the president at the University of Southern California.