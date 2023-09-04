CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) – The University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill is holding a “well-being day” on Tuesday in support of mental health.

The announcement comes more than one week following the campus shooting that resulted in the death of Dr. Zijie Yan, who worked as an associate professor in the Department of Applied Physical Sciences. This deadly shooting prompted a three-hour lockdown across campus.

Previously referred to as wellness days, these days were first introduced in 2020 at UNC to combat the effects that the COVID-19 pandemic and remote learning inflicted on the student population.

According to the UNC website, these well-being days allow the campus to have a break from classes to focus on mental health and overall wellness.