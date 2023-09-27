CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) – UNC-Chapel Hill celebrated the opening of its new innovation hub, Innovate Carolina Junction, which school and local officials hope can kick-start new businesses in the Triangle.

The space, located right off of UNC’s campus in the heart of Chapel Hill, will be a gathering space for students and area residents. It will give them the opportunity to make connections and come up with ideas for business and other ventures.

“We will see new innovations move to market, new companies launched, new jobs created, new partnerships formed, new possibilities for public good convened and uncovered,” said Dedric Carter, who will start as UNC’s chief innovation officer next month.

Stakeholders are excited about the opportunity for the economic development the hub could provide, both in the Triangle and across the state. Especially as UNC and the surrounding area continue to be a catalyst for new startup companies and businesses.

“These companies create more jobs, revenue, greater prosperity, and better quality for people in our region and throughout North Carolina,” UNC Chancellor Kevin Guskiewicz said.

According to the North Carolina Department of Commerce, there have been nearly 1,000 UNC-affiliated startups launched since the 1950s. Of those, more than half are still in operation, with nearly 500 doing business across the state.

“In 2023 worldwide, those startups are responsible for over 106,000 good paying jobs and $18.4 million in revenue,” Chief Deputy Secretary of the Department of Commerce Jordan Whichard explained.

And the Junction won’t just be a place for startups. Existing ventures like the Rapidly Emerging Antiviral Drug Development Initiative, or READDI, is already calling the space home. The nonprofit is committed to research and development to prevent the next global health crisis.

“It’s making sure that antiviral drugs are ready to use immediately at the sign of any future pandemics,” UNC Board of Trustee member Vinay Patel explained.

The innovative hub is also a collaborative effort with Durham Technical Community College.