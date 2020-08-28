UNC-Chapel Hill ramps up testing as COVID-19 cases reach 1,025

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) – The University of North Carolina-Chapel Hill is ramping up COVID-19 testing efforts as the number of cases among students and employees continues to rise.

On Friday, 26 new COVID-19 cases were confirmed at UNC-CH. This brings the total number of cases among students and employees to 1,025 since the pandemic started.

There have been 12 clusters of COVID-19 reported at UNC since the semester started.

The latest cluster was reported at Cobb Hall on Thursday.

UNC-CH freshman Amina Cebo began moving out of Cobb Hall on Friday after a short three-week stay on campus.

“I’m very sad and I’m very disappointed,” Cebo said. “This honestly is the best experience I’ve ever had in my life.”

Cebo said it was a little concerning because the news of the cluster at Cobb Hall came after a majority of the students had already moved out.

“It just seems like they waited until the very last second,” Cebo said. “I kind of wish they handled it a little better. But at least we’re the example of what other schools should not do.”

Chancellor Kevin Guskiewicz spoke during a virtual faculty meeting about how the University did what they could to protect the students.

“We truly believed in the residential campus experience and believe that it was possible,” Guskiewicz said. “Our focus now is to make sure that we continue to provide quality instruction while carrying out our game changing research despite these extraordinary circumstances.”

As more clusters of COVID-19 pop up at UNC, the University has worked with the Orange County Health Department to ramp up testing for the community on and off campus.

The Orange County Health Department offered free drive-thru testing to everyone in the community on Thursday and Friday at different locations in Chapel Hill.

Meanwhile, UNC leaders are also bracing for a difficult road ahead financially as the University has lost $100 million since the pandemic started.

“We estimate another $55 million hit this semester due to housing and dining revenue losses,” Guskiewicz said.

He said they are filling very few positions right now and there’s a limited opportunity for salary adjustments.

They said their focus right now is providing the best education to students that they can.

“We must prepare because there’s the potential for new losses as the virus continues to hamper our on-campus operations,” Guskiewicz said.

