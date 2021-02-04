UNC-Chapel Hill reports 4th COVID-19 cluster of 2021 at residence hall

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) – The University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill announced on Thursday the school’s fourth COVID-19 cluster of the new year at a residence hall.

UNC health officials identified the cluster at Connor Residence Hall.

A cluster is defined by the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services as five or more cases that are deemed to be in close physical proximity in location.

There are five active cases at the residence hall, UNC said.

“The individuals in this cluster have been identified and are isolating and receiving medical monitoring,” officials said in the notification message. “We have also notified the Orange County Health Department and are working with them to identify additional potential exposures.”

Online classes started on Jan. 19 and in-person classes are expected to begin on Feb. 8.