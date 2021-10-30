UNC-Chapel Hill student dies after she’s hit by car in Greenville, police say

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A student from UNC-Chapel Hill was killed after she was hit by a car in Greenville late Friday night, police say.

The incident happened around 11:50 p.m. along Greenville Boulevard NE near a service road near The Horizon Apartments, which are located at 2201 Greenville Blvd. NE, according to a news release from Greenville police.

A 2012 Toyota Camry was heading north on NE Greenville Boulevard as a group of people was crossing the road on foot to the apartment complex, the news release said.

The northbound Toyota hit a young woman who was in the road, officials said.

Katherine Nell Acierno, 21, who was a student at UNC-Chapel Hill, who was injured, was taken to Vidant Medical Center where she later died, the news release said.

A 22-year-old man from Washington, North Carolina, was driving the Toyota, according to police. No charges have been filed in the incident.

“The investigation is still ongoing; however, the collision did not occur in a marked intersection/crosswalk,” Greenville police spokeswoman Kristin Hunter said in an email to CBS 17.