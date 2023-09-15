CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) — UNC-Chapel Hill students walked out of class on Friday afternoon, demanding change on campus after two armed person alerts in just a few weeks.

“What we’ve been experiencing is abnormal, and is totally preventable,” Kyle Lumsden, a junior at the university and the president of Students Demand Action there, said.

Students are demanding stricter gun laws throughout the state, but more immediately they say they want changes on campus that make them feel safer.

“We would love to have a little bit more transparency when the alert goes out so that students are not fearful after hearing the first initial armed person on campus,” Lumsden explained.

Students say the main purpose of the walkout is to support each other and listen to each other’s frustrations and fears, offering support from student to student.

“We can’t work unless we heal first, and so just making sure we’re taking the time to heal is really important,” Lumsden said.

Students say they’re also calling on lawmakers to listen to them and to hear from students on their own experiences with gun violence on campus.