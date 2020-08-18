UNC-Chapel Hill students react as learning moves to online only for undergrads

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) — Many UNC-Chapel Hill students were seen packing up their belongings as their parents took them home Monday afternoon.

The move comes after 135 COVID-19 cases were reported at the school following just one week of in-person classes.

“I mean, I think this was the experiment and it totally failed and I don’t think it’s worth trying again until there’s better control,” said Carey Jefferson, the parent of a UNC student.

“I definitely do feel like it’s going to be safer at home. I’m still, of course, disappointed I don’t get to live in a dorm but I understand why,” said Madeline Brooks, a freshman.

A UNC student was moved to a local hotel under a university-sponsored quarantine. The student claims it was because of limited quarantine space on campus due to increasing COVID-19 cases.

A room for a UNC Chapel Hill student who was place under quarantine.

As of Monday, officials reported 349 students in quarantine.

In a special meeting Monday the university’s chancellor announced a move to all virtual classes for undergrads beginning Wednesday. School leaders also asked students who can move off campus to do so to help slow the coronavirus spread.

“This has been one of the most, if not the most, trying time of my professional career and certainly not what we were hoping for this fall semester,” said Kevin Guskiewicz, UNC chancellor.

However for some, leaving a week after moving in isn’t so easy.

“I’m thinking of staying here because I do live five hours away, so it would be a hassle to move all my stuff,” said Aleigha Kozlik, a freshman.

Students will soon be able to make appointments to move out. There will be no penalty for residence hall cancellation requests.

Some students were upset that the news was announced just a few hours before the deadline for tuition cancellation. There was no word late Monday night if that deadline will now be pushed back.

