CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) — The University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill said Friday it planned to drop indoor mask requirements when Orange County makes the decision to do so.

Chapel Hill is one of three towns in Orange County that have explicitly decided to keep the indoor mask mandate amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Several other area counties have decided to end the mask mandate. Also, the state’s mask requirements will become optional on March 7.

Orange County officials said last week they would be “extending the mandate for another few weeks.”

UNC officials said Friday that they are “pleased” as COVID-19 rates drop on campus.

Also, cases that are positive generally have “mild to moderate symptoms,” UNC officials said.

In Friday’s news release, UNC officials said that “many” have asked about the mask requirement because of the March 7 state change.

“We know you are wearing your mask, getting boosted, staying home when sick and testing when necessary. Thank you for your continued commitment to our shared goals,” the news release said.