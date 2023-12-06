CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) — Pediatric referrals from other hospitals around the state are being turned away at UNC Hospitals in Chapel Hill, according to Dr. Benny Joyner, chief of pediatric critical care at UNC Hospitals.

The difficult decision, officials said, comes as a result of “seeing a surge in patients with RSV and other respiratory illnesses, especially among children. The high volumes are creating a strain in terms of available beds.”

Because of this surge, Alan Wolf, the media relations director for the hospital, said the pediatric ICU is completely full.

In a statement on Wednesday, Wolf said, “As with past surges of RSV and COVID, our hospital providers are working hard to address the situation. Clinical leaders are having conversations about how to increase staffing, expand space for respiratory patients and more. So far, they haven’t had to start postponing elective surgeries, but that could be an option if things continue to get worse.”

In addition to these updates, UNC Hospitals in Chapel Hill recommended all parents get their children vaccinated when they are eligible, teach good hand hygiene, and make sure to stay home when children are showing signs of illness.