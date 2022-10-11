CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) – A UNC Children’s Hospital patient can now walk into Dunkin’ Donuts around the Triangle and see a doughnut she designed.

Peyton Carr, a teenager battling the blood cancer Severe Aplastic Anemia, was chosen as Dunkin’s doughnut decorating contest winner after the company partnered both with the hospital and UNC-Chapel Hill Athletics.

“This summer, patients at UNC Children’s Hospital were given the opportunity to draw their dream Dunkin’ donut while undergoing treatment. The top five entries were then posted in Dunkin’ stores around the area for voting, with a winner tallied earlier this week,” an official news release said. “Peyton, a 13-year-old from Jacksonville, North Carolina, was crowned the winner with her Minecraft-inspired donut design.”

For winning the contest, Peyton and her family were given a behind-the-scenes tour of a Triangle Dunkin’ where she got to wear a complete uniform — nametag included — while decorating her Minecraft doughnut.

Peyton Carr, a UNC Children’s Hospital patient, can now go to Triangle Dunkin’ Donuts and see her Minecraft-inspired doughnut design (PIVOT PR).

Peyton was also recognized at UNC basketball’s kickoff, Live Action with Carolina Basketball, where she also met Tar Heel mascot Ramses.

Peyton was diagnosed when she was two, and her form of cancer affects her body’s ability to produce red and white blood cells and platelets. She receives blood and platelet transfusions twice a week, the news release said.

Additionally, Peyton’s sister was born a little while after she was diagnosed. After she was born, she was determined as a match for Peyton. She then became a stem cell and bone marrow donor for Peyton, which the news release said, helped her for several years.

Peyton is currently being monitored at UNC Children’s Hospital following her third successful transplant overall, but this time from an unrelated donor.

Fifty cents from each Minecraft doughnut bought is a donation to UNC Children’s Hospital.