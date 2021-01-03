UNC Children’s Hospital staffers create dance video to thank co-workers for help in rough 2020

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) — After a tough year for health care workers, staff members at UNC Children’s Hospital started 2021 dancing.  

Pediatric oncologist Dr. Stuart Gold and a team of doctors, nurses, and health care workers put a dance video together to thank their coworkers for their hard work throughout the pandemic.

They secretly shot the video on a weekend when the clinic was closed and put it all together in about four hours. 

Then they sent it out on New Year’s Day as a surprise.

No doubt, it will also give their young patients a reason to smile as we head into the new year.

