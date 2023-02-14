CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) — Campus safety is top of mind for many after the mass shooting at Michigan State University on Monday.

University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill leaders told CBS17 Tuesday that they work frequently on making sure their procedures, practices,, and notification settings are working and up to date.

Three times a year, the emergency alert siren will blare through the quiet on campus.

Tuesday afternoon was one of those times.

“It’s very loud,” laughed freshman Brooke Holland.

It was just a practice run, making sure the six siren towers across campus would sound if something were to happen in the community.

“They do this if there’s some sort of threat to the campus,” explained Holland. “It would tell us to find a safe place.”

Alert Carolina is another notification system that many students also rely on.

“Having these text messages, [and these emails] is pretty helpful,” said junior Courtney Worrell.

These methods are just part of the details of safety procedures to protect students and faculty on campus.

UNC Emergency Management Director Darrell Jeter said they are always reviewing their plans.

“Every time there is an incident that occurs, whether locally or somewhere else in the nation, particularly on another campus, we use that as an opportunity to look at our plans to see what improvements we may need to consider making,” he said.

Students told CBS17 in the wake of the Michigan State shooting, they would like to see even more safety measures taken.

“They should have more precautions for lecture halls, where normal people wouldn’t need to have access to,” said Worrell.

“We all have our One Cards, so it would be nice if there was some sort of scan feature to get into the buildings to ensure only students or staff get in,” said Holland.

But it’s not so simple.

Jeter told CBS17 that because UNC is a public university and an open campus, they need to maintain accessibility.

“We do look at what’s appropriate: door locks or monitoring systems that we need to have,” he said.

Residence halls have stricter access than facilities such as the Student Union.

Jeter said it takes teamwork and training to keep everyone safe.

“Campus safety is all of our responsibility. That’s why having awareness of what to do in the time of an emergency is so critically important,” he explained. “Our first responders are going to respond as quickly as we can, but obviously we can’t be everywhere.”

Jeter added that every new student has to go through their Carolina Ready session, so they can learn what to do in different emergencies, whether it’s a weather hazard or an active shooter.

They teach tactics like “Run, Fight, Hide.”

“Be informed, be prepared, take action. Empower yourself with knowledge and information with what you need to do if you’re presented with an emergency, so you can take appropriate action and safeguard yourself,” said Jeter.

Campus police also work with their Chapel Hill counterparts and the Orange County Sheriff’s Office.

Jeter said the emergency management team does live training excercises to prepare for events like hazardous material spills and active shooters.

Officials also offer specialized training for student groups and faculty departments, upon request.