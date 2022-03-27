CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) — The UNC Tar Heels are marching into April after beating St. Peter’s University to head to the Final Four in the NCAA Tournament.

Fans like Jasme Kelly packed Top of the Hill Restaurant and Brewery on Franklin Street to watch the game Sunday.

“It’s a great day to be a Tar Heel, I like winning,” Kelly said.

On the night of the Oscars, this was a script even Hollywood couldn’t write. UNC will play Duke in the Final Four.

“My Duke friends are already talking smack to me, already, ’cause we’re trying to make this Coach K’s last game ever,” Kelly said.

The teams are facing off in the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament for the first time ever, and it’s during the final season for Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski.

Kelly sees the Final Four as writing a new beginning for the Tar Heels.

“Saturday’s game is gonna be like the ushering in of Hubert (Davis) because it’s not even that Coach K is gonna lose, it’s that Hubert’s gonna win,” Kelly said.

The Tar Heels may have beaten the tournament’s Cinderalla team on Sunday, but fans know a thing or two about being underdogs this season.

“Especially, like December, we were supposed to go to the NIT, we were a bubble team, all that talk all season, but we made the Final Four and now we gotta play that team from miles down the road, we already know what’s gonna happen though,” UNC fan Hunter Collins said.

There were fans cheering on Franklin Street following the game, but there was no street storming.