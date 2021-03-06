UNC fans rush Franklin Street, blocking traffic after 2nd win over Duke

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) — Despite repeated warnings this week, UNC-Chapel Hill fans rushed onto Franklin Street Saturday night after the lopsided win over Duke.

A large crowd gathered in the middle of Franklin Street just after 8:20 p.m.

A UNC win last month over Duke led to many students and fans rushing out to celebrate on Franklin Street, despite warnings from the university amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Saturday night’s gathering, which also came after repeated warnings, was tentative at first with many fans on the sidewalk.

But eventually many grouped in the middle of the Franklin Street intersection with Columbia Street, blocking traffic. After about five minutes the group cleared the intersection and returned to the sidewalk.

Around 8:50 p.m., a smaller crowd rushed into the intersection, briefly blocking traffic.